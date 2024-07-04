Ickle Bubba Aries Max Autofold Stroller - Biscuit

Looking for a lightweight and easy to fold stroller for those days out with the little one? You’ll be walking on air with the lightweight Aries Max Auto-Fold Stroller from Ickle Bubba. The Max bundle brings you the brilliant Aries stroller along with extra accessories. This ultra-lightweight buggy weighs just 6.1kg, making it our lightest stroller yet. It’s perfect for taking out around town or popping to the shops. It’s suitable from birth – 22kgs and features an extra-large seat size, perfect for growing toddlers. With the multi-position seat recline, they can lie back and take it all in, or sit up for adventure. The coordinating footwarmer keeps them cosy while the rain cover protects them from surprise showers. What’s more, the Aries comes with lots of additional features, such as the adjustable leg rest, a gate-opening bumper bar and large shopping basket. It’s all finished off with a hood that offers UPF 50+ sun protection, a pop-out visor and a viewing window to keep an eye on baby. Plus, an extra pocket for your phone, keys or any other essentials. The detachable cup holder means you can keep their bottle close by. When the day comes to an end, the Aries simply folds itself away. At the push of a button, the unique auto-fold mechanism collapses the stroller down in seconds and secures with the handy locking latch. So, you can throw Aries in the boot or store it away at home when the time comes.Suitable from birth – 22kg • Upright dimensions: W46cm x L89cm x H103cm • Folded dimensions (with bumper bar): W46cm x L22cm x H79cm • Folded dimensions (without bumper bar): W46cm x L22cm x H61cm • Handle Height: 103cm • Weight: 6.1kg