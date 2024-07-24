Tutti Bambini Nova Birth to 12 Years Complete Highchair Package - Grey/Oak

The Tutti Bambini Nova Compete Set includes ultimate evolutionary and multifunctional highchair with rocker suitable from birth to approx. 12 years. This practical highchair set can be used in 11 different modes, which you can switch depending on your family needs. Whether you’re looking for a high chair, low chair, booster seat, toddler chair, rocking chair, kids chair or mini table with chair for playtime, Nova offers you a clever all in one system. The Nova Highchair features an ergonomically shaped seat with soft padded liner, 5-point harness, detachable tray, extendable legs, rocking arches and even a storage basket. Fixed footrest, adjustable tray and 3 recline positions let you perfectly tailor the chair for your child comfort. The Nova is also convenient for the parent to maintain clean as it comes with machine washable Nanotex repellent and stain-resistant seat fabrics and dishwasher proof top tray. With its quick and compact folding system, the Tutti Bambini Nova is an excellent travel-friendly family companion. You can pop it up or fold down in just 60 seconds and put it into a handy carry bag included. Designed for newborns the Tutti Bambini Nova Rocker will help you to calm and soothe your little one to sleep. This modern bouncer is equipped with a solid seat unit, which evenly distributes the child's weight and provides a gently sway. A soft padded liner made with hi-tech Nanotex water repellent and stain resistant fabric offers excellent comfort and safety with the 5-point harness. This Nova Rocker folds down in just 30 seconds and becomes ready to transport by the convenient carry case included. Features: • Suitable from birth to approx. 12 years • Can be used in 11 different modes: newborn highchair, newborn rocker, newborn chair, newborn rocking chair, highchair, low chair, booster seat, toddler chair, rocking chair, kids chair and play table and chair • Soft padded, water repellent and stain resistant Nanotex liners • Five point safety harnesses • Three recline positions for comfort • Fixed footrest • Handy under seat storage basket • Removable 3 position tray and dishwasher proof top tray • Folds to transport in seconds • Carry cases included Nova Highchair Specifications • Folded Dimensions: 52 x 46.5 x 42cm • Assembled Dimensions: W48 x D69 x H98cm • Weight: 11.3kg Nova Rocker Specifications • Folded Dimensions: 45 x 36.5 x 12cm • Assembled Dimensions: L67 x W36 x H24cm • Weight: 2.5kg •Care Instructions: Nanotex stain-resistant, water repellant fabrics, just wipe down or pop in the washing machine for a deeper clean. To clean the frame, just wipe down with a soft cloth and mild detergent • Age Suitability: From Birth to 12 Years approximately • Assembly Requirements: No Tools Needed • Assembly Time: 60 seconds Safety: Newborn Rocker complies with BS EN 12790:2009, Highchair complies with BS EN 14988:2017 Weight Restrictions: Newborn Rocker Maximum Recommended Weight - 9kg, Highchair Mode Maximum Recommended Weight - 15kg