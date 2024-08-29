image 1 of HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Music
image 1 of HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Musicimage 2 of HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Musicimage 3 of HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Musicimage 4 of HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Musicimage 5 of HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Music

HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Music

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Music
Give your sweetie the coolest wheels in town with this ride-on car from HOMCOM. A foot-to-the-floor design, it encourages children to walk and move along whilst feeling protected by the vehicle. Made from solid PP plastic, the frame is tough can handle up to 25kg safely, crafted into a stylish white and brown design and features under-seat storage, a bright front light, music and horn with sound effects, making this ride-on feel fun and realistic. The three wheels ensure a smooth ride, and it is finished with a large handle for easy carrying. Recommended for children between 12-36 months, 3 x AA batteries required but are not included.
Three large wheels for smooth and balanced movement, direction controlled by the steering wheelUnder-seat storage for when you're on-the-goThick plastic body is safe and durable

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here