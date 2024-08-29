HOMCOM Baby Ride-On Car Pusher Stroller Storage Lights Horn Music

Give your sweetie the coolest wheels in town with this ride-on car from HOMCOM. A foot-to-the-floor design, it encourages children to walk and move along whilst feeling protected by the vehicle. Made from solid PP plastic, the frame is tough can handle up to 25kg safely, crafted into a stylish white and brown design and features under-seat storage, a bright front light, music and horn with sound effects, making this ride-on feel fun and realistic. The three wheels ensure a smooth ride, and it is finished with a large handle for easy carrying. Recommended for children between 12-36 months, 3 x AA batteries required but are not included.