AIYAPLAY 12" Kids Balance Bike w/ Adjustable Seat, Rubber Wheels - Red

Discover the joy of riding with our AIYAPLAY balance bike. With no pedals, kids will use their feet to move the bike, which exercises their legs. The handlebar's 360° rotation adds a thrilling twist to their adventure, promoting balance and coordination. With an adjustable seat, it grows with your child, ensuring years of fun. Watch them gain confidence and develop their motor skills, ready for their first proper bike!