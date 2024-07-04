HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn White

Get your child moving with this official Mercedes-Benz push-car walker from HOMCOM. Using sturdy plastic for the body and a long handle is placed so you can push it easily. The foot-to-floor design of the car encourages them to walk along. It is fitted with a steering wheel so they can control the direction, removable side barriers so they don't fall when seated. It's finished with under-seat storage and a horn button the wheel with realistic sounds. 2 x AA batteries required, not included.