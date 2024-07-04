Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn White
image 1 of HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn Whiteimage 2 of HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn Whiteimage 3 of HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn Whiteimage 4 of HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn Whiteimage 5 of HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn White

HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£61.99

£61.99/each

HOMCOM Mercedes-Benz Licensed Ride-On Pushcar w/ Storage Handle Horn White
Get your child moving with this official Mercedes-Benz push-car walker from HOMCOM. Using sturdy plastic for the body and a long handle is placed so you can push it easily. The foot-to-floor design of the car encourages them to walk along. It is fitted with a steering wheel so they can control the direction, removable side barriers so they don't fall when seated. It's finished with under-seat storage and a horn button the wheel with realistic sounds. 2 x AA batteries required, not included.
Steering wheel allows your child to control the direction with a horn buttonUnder-seat storage space to take what you need on the go, bottle holder on back handleFour smooth rolling wheels for a comfortable journey

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here