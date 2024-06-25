AIYAPLAY 12" Kids Balance Bike No Pedal w/ Adjustable Seat for 2-5 Years - Pink

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Discover the joy of riding with our AIYAPLAY balance bike. With no pedals, kids will use their feet to move the bike, which exercises their legs. The handlebar's 360° rotation adds a thrilling twist to their adventure, promoting balance and coordination. With an adjustable seat, it grows with your child, ensuring years of fun. Watch them gain confidence and develop their motor skills, ready for their first proper bike!

