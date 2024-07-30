HOMCOM 3 in 1 Ride on Push Car for Toddlers Stroller Sliding Car Red

Style and fun, combined, is made for all ages - this push car from HOMCOM being the perfect exlots of. Made from non-toxic plastic, it features a long handle for you to control the direction, or if they want to take control, the low level allows their feet to touch the ground and move it. It comes with a large sunshade, which can be moved up and down to protect your child from glaring sun. And not to forget - this is an officially licensed Mercedes-Benz - making it cooler than it already is.