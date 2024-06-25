HOMCOM Trampoline for Kids w/Enclosure Net Built-in Zipper Safety Pad 3-6 Year

Bounce all day – this HOMCOM trampoline keeps kids happy and active. Made with powder-coated steel, it's a durable formation, staying in shape when in use. Surrounded with a safety net and padded poles, they will not fall off as they play. There aren't any springs included, so children are less likely to hurt themselves when jumping up and down. It's easy to carry and move – set up anywhere and let the fun begin. Suitable for indoors and outdoors.