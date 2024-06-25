Outsunny Kids Wooden Sand Pit w/ UV Protections, Canopy, for Ages 3-8 Years

Why not bring the beach to you? This large Outsunny sandpit, designed as a ship, lets children play, dig and make sandcastles in a safe space, thanks to the canopy providing shade in hot weather and shelter from light rain. Its smooth surface lowers the chances of cuts and bruises, whilst the bottomless design and removable liner stop sand from getting everywhere, keeping your place clean – ideal for gardens. Large enough for three children, it's a great addition for outdoor fun.