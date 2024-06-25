HOMCOM 5.2FT Kids Trampoline With Enclosure Indoor Outdoor for 3-10 Years Blue

This HOMCOM trampoline for kids provides hours of fun – a great way to keep kids active. Made from powder-coated steel, it's strong, sturdy and built to last – giving children years of entertainment. They'll bounce and play safely, thanks to the enclosed net and padded poles, which stops them from falling off, whilst its bungee design replaces traditional metal springs, making it much safer to use. With a lightweight structure, it's easy to move and can be used indoors and outdoors.