HOMCOM Sand and Water Table 16 pcs Beach Toy Set 2 in 1 Activities Playset

Bring extra fun to the sea with this kids sand & water table from HOMCOM. Children can use sand with the molds to make models of hands, feet or castles. The waterwheel rotates with water for extra fun. It's made from safe and durable plastic to prevent accidents. Whether at the beach, in the park, or even in the garden, this product will turn your home into a playground in seconds, making their childhoods even more fun and colourful than before.