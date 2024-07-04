Outsunny Inflatable House, Kids Bouncy Castle with Inflator, Bag

Create your very own water park, where fun is unlimited. Thanks to this Outsunny bouncy castle, there's so much for children to do – it's nearly impossible to be bored. Big enough for three children at once, it's the ideal solution for playdates or birthday parties. The ground stakes keep the castle secure to the ground, so it stays strong and firm, even in windy conditions. Suitable for outdoors, the electric air blower will have the castle up in minutes, ready for hours of enjoyment.