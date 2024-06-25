HOMCOM Kids Trampoline Mini Bouncer w/ Enclosure Net for 3-6 Years Multi Colour

This HOMCOM trampoline provides endless fun – a great way to keep kids active. Made from steel, it's strong, sturdy and built to last, giving children daily entertainment. They'll bounce and play safely, thanks to the enclosed net and padded poles, which stops them from falling off, whilst its bungee design replaces traditional springs, which won't pierce through and cause injuries. It's a spacious play area - perfect for those who have lots of energy to burn.