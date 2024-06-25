HOMCOM Water Table 30 pcs Waterpark Beach Toy Set Outdoor Sand Activity Playset

This sand & water table develops imagination in the game, enhances kid's cognitive ability and to solve problems, improves visual ability and develop their motor skills. Children can use sand and molds to make models of desert castles and can also use a kettle to water and drive the waterwheel to rotate or push the boat. Safe and durable plastic protect the baby's immature hands, and parents are more at ease. Even without going out, the watertable can turn your home into a playground in seconds.