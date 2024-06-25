Outsunny Kids Outdoor Round Sandbox w/ Oxford Canopy for 3-12 years old Brown

Is your child addicted to playing with sand? Our Outsunny sandbox will surely become the favorite play station for children nearby! Equipped with comfortable seats that can keep away the moisture, while spacious enough for children to dig, build and explore together. Comes with cover for worry-less maintenance when not in use. Do not doubt, this sandbox can provide a memorial and years of fun for your beloved ones.