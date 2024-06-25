HOMCOM Kid Climbing Rope Disc Swings Seat Set with Platforms for Playground

Are you still worried about your kid's addiction to TV and computers? HOMCOM kid climbing rope help you solve the trouble and let your baby into the outdoors. High-quality material ensures children safety when playing. Equips with 4 small plate and 1 big plate, they can enjoy the fun of climbing and swinging at once. Suitable for children aged 3-12. Hang them in your home or yard to add fun to childhood. And brings fun experience for all day.