Outsunny Wooden Outdoor Playhouse w/ Door Windows Bench for Kids Children

Give kids their own private hang out spot outdoors with this garden playhouse from Outsunny. Made of natural fir wood, it is sturdy for reliable use and features a tilted roof and water-resistant paint for light protection. The doors and windows ensure easy access and keep inside cool and ventilated. This kids outdoor playhouse has a postbox, flowerboxes, fence and serving station with bench for lots of extra fun things to play around with. Getting them out the house has never been so easy.