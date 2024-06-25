Outsunny Kids Climbing Frame with Climbing Arch, Triangle Climber, for 3-6 Years

Turn your home into an exciting playground with our Outsunny baby climbing frame! Made with robust steel tubing and durable PP materials, this stable A-shape and U-shape wonder supports up to 50kg. Perfect for 3-6 year olds, it's an indoor/outdoor adventure that ignites their imagination - it also helps develop their balance and coordination. Say goodbye to boredom and hello to endless fun!