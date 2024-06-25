HOMCOM 4.6FT Kids Trampoline with Safety Enclosure, Indoor Outdoor - Pink

The fun solution to keeping energised kids entertained – this exciting HOMCOM trampoline. Designed to bring joy, laughter and fun, kids will spend hours playing and bouncing in the spacious jumping area, which is surrounded with a safety net and padded poles, so they won't fall off. Its bungee design means no springs are included, so they won't stick out and cause harm. Lightweight and easy to move, it can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors, so kids can jump anywhere at any time.