Outsunny 5 in 1 Kids Bouncy Castle with Slide Pool Inflatable House W/ Inflator

With a great layout and fun design, our Outsunny bounce house will be the talk of all the kids in the neighborhood! Bring the fun of the fair home with you. We made the layout of the bouncy castle varied for the most fun: a trampoline, slide, pool area, water guns and climbing wall all allow kids to go wild and burn some energy. We made sure to include ground stakes, too, so your new bouncy house for kids has no risk in the wind. Check out this inflatable castle and jump into the fun!