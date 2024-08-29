Tower Apollo Burner Fire Pit with Chimney

Entertain your guests whilst keeping them feeling cosy as the evening begins to cool using this visually appealing Apollo Burner from Tower. A heat resistant powder coated steel body provides enhanced durability at higher temperatures whilst its huge burning capacity keeps your guests toasty without the need for constant refills. The ventilated mesh door gives you easy access to refuel the burner throughout the evening with an integrated safety lock to keep the door securely closed preventing any burns or accidents. The robust sturdy feet provide extra stability and avoids it being knocked over. This easy to assemble Apollo Burner comes with your standard 1 year warranty, along with an additional 2 years when you register the product online within 28 days of purchase.