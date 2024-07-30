Tower Universal Weatherproof BBQ Cover - 3 Burner Gas Medium Large Charcoal

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your BBQ protected when not in use with this durable BBQ cover from Tower. Specifically designed for outdoor use, the robust 300D polyester material with PVC is waterproof, windproof and UV resistant, providing full protection from all kinds of weathers. The cover comes with Velcro tags that tightly wraps the cover around the BBQ completely for a snug, secure fit, while universally compatible with most 4 burner BBQ's and Tower's own model, T978502 Stealth 4000 four burner BBQ. For added ease, the cover requires a quick wipe of hose down, removing any dirt or debris.

Keep your BBQ protected when not in use with this durable BBQ cover from Tower. Specifically designed for outdoor use, the robust 300D polyester material with PVC is waterproof, windproof and UV resistant, providing full protection from all kinds of weathers. The cover comes with Velcro tags that tightly wraps the cover around the BBQ completely for a snug, secure fit, while universally compatible with most 4 burner BBQ's and Tower's own model, T978502 Stealth 4000 four burner BBQ. For added ease, the cover requires a quick wipe of hose down, removing any dirt or debris.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.