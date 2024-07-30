Silentnight Glow In the Dark Teddy Fleece Duvet Set, Grey, Single

Snuggle into cosy cosmic comfort each night with the Silentnight Glow in The Dark Teddy Fleece Duvet set. This supersoft duvet comes alive in the dark! Glowing stars and moons create a magical scene to enjoy whilst you drift off to sleep. Pair with our teddy fleece fitted sheet for extra comfort. The duvet set is easy to care for, perfect for busy modern life and will withstand machine washing, retaining its shape wash after wash, tumble dry safe. Created by Silentnight, the UK’s number one sleep brand, with over 70 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper. MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable and tumble dry safe.