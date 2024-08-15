Silentnight Pure Cotton Housewife Pillowcase Pair, White

Crafted from 100% cotton which feels blissfully soft on the skin for a great sleep night after night. The cotton pillowcase is naturally breathable which will keep you feeling fresh throughout the night providing a luxurious sleep experience. Easy to care for and machine washable, retaining its shape wash after wash, tumble dry safe. Pair with our Silentnight Pure Cotton Fitted Sheet to complete the look! Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.