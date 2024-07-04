Outsunny 4-6 Person Camping Tent with 2 Bedroom, Living Area

Share the fun of your camping with family and friends - go for this Outsunny four man tent. It comes with two bedrooms, a middle living room and front canopy. Rest and relax day and night, all in a spot. The fabric shell is waterproof up to 2,000mm to shield you in mild weather. Package comes with 32 x ground stakes, 14 x guy ropes and a carry bag.