Outsunny 3-4 Man Two Room Camping Tent with Vestibule and Carry Bag

Camping number restrictions need not apply: this Outsunny 3-4 man tent consists of the main sleeping area, a living area and a large front porch, which can be accessed two ways: plenty of room for you to rest at night and relax during the day. Using fibreglass and metal poles for a shape that stays in shape, it's fitted with a 3000mm water-resistant polyester canopy to shield you safely. Multi windows provide increased airflow and allow you to see outside/inside easily.