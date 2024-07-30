Outsunny Pop up Camping Tent for 2 Man, 2000mm Waterproof with Bag

This Outsunny camping tent is spacious enough for two people, meaning, it's time to enjoy your outdoor adventures with someone special. Aluminium poles form into a dome tent's shape, fitting onto the silicone fabric shell a weather-resistant shelter to protect you inside. Features two doors for easy access in and out - inside mesh netting means you can keep inside cool without annoying insects entering. Complete with guy ropes and ground stakes to anchor steadily to the ground.