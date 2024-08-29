Mason 2 Light Polished Chrome Floor Lamp

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Add a touch of sparkle to your interiors with the Mason 2 light floor lamp, an elegant and slim floor lamp, exclusive to Pagazzi. Boasting a polished chrome finish with laser-cut detailing, this floor lamp illuminates a sparkling inner lining which shines through, creating a beautiful feature light when lit. Feature this floor lamp in modern living rooms and hallways for a fabulous statement piece.Style Tips! Check out the rest of the Mason Range including a table lamp, large floor lamp and ceiling pendant.

Stylish polished chrome cylindrical floor lamp boasting a sparkly inner. Height: 111.5cm Diameter: 18cm Maximum Wattage: 40w Light Bulb: 2 x E14 Light Bulb (Not included) Add a touch of sparkle to your interiors with the Mason 2 light floor lamp, an elegant and slim floor lamp, exclusive to Pagazzi. Boasting a polished chrome finish with laser-cut detailing, this floor lamp illuminates a sparkling inner lining which shines through, creating a beautiful feature light when lit. Feature this floor lamp in modern living rooms and hallways for a fabulous statement piece.Style Tips! Check out the rest of the Mason Range including a table lamp, large floor lamp and ceiling pendant.

