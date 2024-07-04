Herrera 2 Light Polished Chrome and Glass Table Lamp

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Stylish 2 light table lamp boasting polished chrome finishHeight: 52.5cm Width: 15cm Diameter: 15cm Max Wattage: 3w Bulbs: 2 x G9 light bulbs (Not Included) This modern 2 light table lamp is perfect for use in lounges and bedrooms. Featuring a polished chrome finish and two opal glass flutes, this piece offers a contemporary feel to your interior, whilst delivering a functional design.

