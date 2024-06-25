Marketplace.
Parola 6 Light Matt Black Ceiling Light

Parola 6 Light Matt Black Ceiling Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£99.00

£99.00/each

Parola 6 Light Matt Black Ceiling Light
Stunning 6 light flush matt black ceiling lightHeight: 16cmWidth: 65cmDepth: 50cmBulbs: 6 x G9 light bulbs (Not Included)Max Wattage: 28wThis neat angular design with its clean lines is finished in smooth matt black effect. It has 6 opal glass shades with maximise light output. The fitting is flush to the ceiling making it very useable where the ceiling height is low.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here