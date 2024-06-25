Arden Grange Grain Free Adult Dog Food Turkey and Superfoods 2kg

Arden Grange Grain free adult turkey & superfoods 12kg

Arden Grange Grain free adult turkey & superfoods is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. Using turkey as the main protein source, it provides a gentle white meat alternative to chicken. This recipe excludes grains and cereals and contains a novel carbohydrate source for dogs who cannot tolerate white potato or rice. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients. Our special superfood blends of fruit and plant extracts include nutrient-rich ingredients that have been selected for their excellent antioxidant properties, and will provide much needed support to dogs immune systems and overall health and wellbeing. The benefits of adding superfoods to our diets are increasingly gaining recognition. Rich in certain compounds, these foods hold powerful potential to boost our health and that of our pets. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Adult dogs with an intolerance to grains. Adult dogs that favour a grain free diet.

Grain free recipe. Benefitting from the Arden Grange Superfood blend. Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Turkey 43% (turkey meat meal 23%, fresh turkey 20%), sweet potato (19%), tapioca, peas, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, pumpkin, linseed, chicken digest, krill, whole egg, coconut oil (1%), yeast, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, spirulina (0.1%), chia seeds (0.1%), cranberry extract (500mg/kg), pomegranate extract (500mg/kg), dried blueberries (500mg/kg), dried mulberries (500mg/kg), dried lingonberries (500mg/kg), dried rosehips (500mg/kg), yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives