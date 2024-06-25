Arden Grange Sensitive Mini Adult Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 2kg

Arden Grange Sensitive grain free mini adult ocean white fish & potato 2kg

This gentle recipe excludes grains and cereals and includes fresh ocean white fish as an easily digestible source of protein which is naturally high in omega-3 essential fatty acids. It includes our superfood blend of fruits and plant extracts which consists of citrus extracts to help reduce inflammation and support the immune system; dried fruit extracts containing antioxidants which can help protect against free radicals; cranberries for urinary tract health; curcumin for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; black pepper to help increase the absorption time of curcumin into the body. All of our diets contain a blend of nutrients and natural supplements to help promote the optimum health, vitality and condition of your pet. These include prebiotics to aid digestion; joint supplements; sustainably sourced krill to help promote a healthy skin and coat; plus added vitamins and minerals to help support your pet’s dental health. High quality ingredients are selected to create our diets and we do not include any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. All our products are naturally hypoallergenic so you won’t find any wheat gluten, beef, soya or dairy products in any of our recipes. This may reduce the risk of dietary intolerances and allergies that can cause digestive disorders and skin complaints.

Sensitive grain free recipe Smaller kibble - great for small and toy breeds. Contains our superfood blend of fruit and plant extracts.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Fresh ocean white fish (22%), sweet potato (22%), ocean white fish meal (18%), potato (18%), refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole egg, whole linseed, fish digest, krill, yeast, minerals, citrus extracts (0.1%), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, dried elderberries (340mg/kg), dried rosehips (230mg/kg), yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, black pepper (200mg/kg), dried blackcurrants (200mg/kg), dried blackberries (190mg/kg), chondroitin, dried blueberries (150mg/kg), dried raspberries (150mg/kg), curcumin (100mg/kg), dried cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Additives