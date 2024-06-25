Marketplace.
Arden Grange Mini Adult Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 2kg

Arden Grange mini adult - chicken & rice 2kg
Arden Grange Mini Adult with Fresh Chicken & Rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active small adult dogs. It contains fresh chicken which is a delicious and highly digestible protein source. The recipe is moderately energy dense making it ideal for small dogs.
Smaller kibble - Great for Small and toy breeds.Highly palatable and digestible chicken recipe.Ideal for normally active adult dogs.
Pack size: 2kg

Chicken (chicken meat meal 27%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (26%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, krill, yeast, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

