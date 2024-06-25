Arden Grange Grain Free Puppy/Junior Food Chicken and Superfoods 2kg

Arden Grange Grain free puppy/junior chicken & superfoods 12kg

Arden Grange Grain Free puppy/junior chicken & superfoods is a complete, super premium pet food for puppies and adolescent dogs. This calorie dense kibble provides all the nutrients growing dogs need for healthy growth and development. This recipe excludes grains and cereals and contains a novel carbohydrate source for dogs who cannot tolerate white potato or rice. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients. Our special superfood blends of fruit and plant extracts include nutrient-rich ingredients that have been selected for their excellent antioxidant properties, and will provide much needed support to dogs immune systems and overall health and wellbeing. The benefits of adding superfoods to our diets are increasingly gaining recognition. Rich in certain compounds, these foods hold powerful potential to boost our health and that of our pets. Grain free puppy food with fresh chicken. Added superfoods to support dog's immune system and overall health & wellbeing. We do not include wheat gluten, soya, dairy products, added sugar, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in this recipe. Novel carbohydrate source - no grains or cereals. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Growing puppies with an intolerance to grains. Growing puppies that favour a grain free diet.

Grain Free recipe Growth diet for puppies. Benefitting from the Arden Grange Superfood blend.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken 50% (chicken meat meal 28.5%, fresh chicken 21.5%), refined chicken oil, sweet potato (9%), tapioca, peas, beet pulp, pumpkin, linseed, chicken digest, krill, whole egg, coconut oil (1%), yeast, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, spirulina (0.1%), chia seeds (0.1%), cranberry extract (500mg/kg), pomegranate extract (500mg/kg), dried blueberries (500mg/kg), dried mulberries (500 mg/kg), dried lingonberries (500mg/kg), dried rosehips (500mg/kg), nucleotides, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

