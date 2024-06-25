Arden Grange Mini Adult Dog Food With Fresh Lamb and Rice - 2kg

Arden Grange mini adult - lamb & rice 2kg

Containing fresh lamb, Arden Grange mini adult rich in lamb & rice is perfect for small and toy breed dogs requiring a delicious and digestible alternative to chicken. It is appealing to the most discerning of dogs as it has an enticing aroma.

Smaller kibble - great for small and toy breeds. A delicious and digestible alternative to chicken. Ideal for normally active adult dogs.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Lamb (lamb meat meal 29%, fresh lamb 5%), rice 26%, maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole dried egg, chicken digest, yeast, whole linseed, krill, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives