Adirondack Garden Bench 126 cm Solid Wood Acacia
Enjoy your leisure time with this wooden garden bench in Adirondack style.
- Solid acacia wood: This bench is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable.
- Comfortable seat experience: The high, slightly inclined backrest and wide armrests allow you to sit back comfortably while relaxing.
- Foldable design: The Adirondack bench can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation.
Good to know:
- To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual.
Note:
- To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover.
- Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish
- Dimensions: 126 x 84 x 90 cm (W x D x H)
- Seat height from the ground: 36 cm
- Armrest height from the ground: 52 cm
- Maximum load capacity(per seat): 110 kg
- Cushion included: No
|Type
|Garden
|Material
|Wood
|Assembly required
|Yes
|Indoor or Outdoor
|Outdoor
