Adirondack Garden Bench 126 cm Solid Wood Acacia

Enjoy your leisure time with this wooden garden bench in Adirondack style.

 

  • Solid acacia wood: This bench is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable.
  • Comfortable seat experience: The high, slightly inclined backrest and wide armrests allow you to sit back comfortably while relaxing.
  • Foldable design: The Adirondack bench can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation.

 

Good to know:

  • To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual.

 

Note:

  • To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover.

    •  

 

  • Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish
  • Dimensions: 126 x 84 x 90 cm (W x D x H)
  • Seat height from the ground: 36 cm
  • Armrest height from the ground: 52 cm
  • Maximum load capacity(per seat): 110 kg
  • Cushion included: No

