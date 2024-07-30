3 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Poly Rattan Grey

This exquisitely designed garden dining set is meant to be the focal point of your garden or patio! The steel frame makes these tables and chairs sturdy and stable. As the set is also lightweight, all items are easy to move around and suitable for outdoor use. Thanks to the weather-resistant and water-resistant PE rattan, the outdoor furniture set is easy to clean and durable. The thickly padded and removable seat cushions give extra seating comfort. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Colour: Grey and black . Material: Poly rattan, powder-coated steel, glass . Table dimensions: 70 x 70 x 73 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Grey . Cushion colour: Grey . Material: Poly rattan, powder-coated steel . Cushion material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Chair dimensions: 58.5 x 53 x 83 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 47/41 x 45 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 61 cm . Seat cushion thickness: 5 cm . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Chair . 2 x Seat cushion . Assembly required: Yes