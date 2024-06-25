Garden Bench 80x35x45 cm Solid Wood Acacia
Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
£69.99
£69.99/each
This wooden garden bench will truly make a great addition to your garden, backyard and other living places!
- Durable material: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable.
- Sturdy frame: The wooden frame of this seating ensures sturdiness and stability.
- Wide applications: The bench seat is perfect for outdoor use and indoor use.
Good to know:
- To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual.
Note:
- To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover.
- Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish
- Dimensions: 80 x 35 x 45 cm (L x W x H)
- Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg
- Cushion included: No
|Type
|Garden
|Material
|Wood
|Assembly required
|Yes
|Indoor or Outdoor
|Outdoor
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review