11 Piece Garden Lounge Set Honey Brown Solid Pinewood

This classic solid pinewood garden lounge set is an excellent choice for you to relax and enjoy the weather, take a nap, or chat with your family or friends. The sofa set is made of solid pinewood, making it sturdy and stable. This set has a solid construction and requires little maintenance. With a timeless pallet design, this set adds a touch of rustic charm to your living space. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Corner sofa dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Middle sofa dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 3 x Corner sofa . 8 x Middle sofa