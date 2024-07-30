Marketplace.
3 Piece Kids' Garden Bistro Set with Parasol Green

3 Piece Kids' Garden Bistro Set with Parasol Green

3 Piece Kids' Garden Bistro Set with Parasol Green
This garden furniture set with one table, two chairs and an umbrella is specifically designed for your kids to enjoy themselves in the garden or on the patio. With a heavy-duty steel frame, this garden furniture set is sturdy and robust, and will make a safe seating area for your kids. The included umbrella protects your little ones from the sun. The chairs can be folded to save storage space when not in use. Delivery includes 1 table, 1 umbrella and 2 chairs. Assembly is very easy. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Steel tube and fabric . Chair fabric: 210D oxford . Umbrella fabric: 170T polyester taffeta . Tube diameter: 19/13 mm . Umbrella diameter: 105 cm . Table diameter: 50 cm . Chair dimensions: 38 x 28 x 50 cm (W x D x H) . Seat dimensions: 29 x 23 x 26 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery includes: 1 x table, 1 x umbrella and 2 x chair . Easy assembly . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

