5 Piece Garden Lounge Set Solid Pinewood Black

This wooden garden lounge set is an ideal choice for you to relax and enjoy the weather, take a nap or have a chat with your family or friends. With a timeless pallet design, the wooden sofa set adds a touch of rustic charm to your patio, garden or living room. Made of solid pinewood, this outdoor furniture set is highly durable and weather-resistant. This sofa set has a solid construction and requires little maintenance. Additionally, the modular design also makes it possible to place the set in any arrangement as per your taste. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Corner/Middle sofa dimensions: 63,5 x 63,5 x 62,5 cm (L x W x H) . Footstool/Table dimensions: 63,5 x 63,5 x 28,5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Corner sofa . 1 x Middle sofa . 2 x Footstool/Table