Marketplace.
image 1 of 9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Fir
image 1 of 9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Firimage 2 of 9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Firimage 3 of 9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Firimage 4 of 9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Firimage 5 of 9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Fir

9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Fir

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£588.99

£588.99/each

9 Piece Garden Sofa Set Solid Wood Douglas Fir
This garden sofa set is the perfect addition to your backyard, terrace, or patio, providing a comfortable and inviting space for chatting with family and friends or simply relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Sturdy and durable material: Douglas fir wood is known for its strength and durability. Its rich reddish-brown colour and unique grain patterns exude a warm and natural vibe. With good stability and resistance to weathering, it is ideal for crafting indoor and outdoor furniture. Well-ventilated and pooling prevention: The slatted design promotes optimal airflow and effectively prevents water pooling, ensuring a dry and comfortable seat. Modular design: This outdoor furniture set has a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around, so you can create a customised outdoor furniture arrangement. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid douglas fir wood (untreated) . Load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No . Corner sofa: . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Backrest height: 37 cm . Seat height from the ground: 30 cm . Centre seat: . Dimensions: 70 x 70 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 70 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Backrest height: 37 cm . Seat height from the ground: 30 cm . Footstool dimensions: 70 x 70 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 5 x Corner seat . 3 x Centre seat . 1 x Footstool

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here