5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Teak Wood

This wooden garden dining set is perfect for your dining or relaxing in the garden or on the patio. It is also ideal for indoor use. Constructed from extremely durable teak hardwood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln-dried, and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long-lasting piece of garden furniture. The set is applied with a beautiful finish to give the wood a warm colour. The table has a hole for an umbrella to provide protection against the sun. These chairs are also stackable when not in use to save storage space. The furniture set provides you with comfort and great convenience to spend time with your family and friends. Additionally, this set is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Table dimensions: 150 x 90 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Features an umbrella hole . Umbrella hole diameter: 5 cm . Chair dimensions: 56 x 51 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 39 cm . Seat depth: 47 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 67 cm . Stackable chairs for easy storage and transportation . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair