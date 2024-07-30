Marketplace.
9 Piece Garden Dining Set with Cushions Beige Poly Rattan

Enjoy a cup of coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the balcony with this comfortable garden dining set! Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Adjustable backrest and footrest: This garden seat has a handle. You can adjust the backrest and footrest to any position by pulling the handle, and quickly return them to their original positions. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture, complete with thickly padded cushions, offers a comfortable seating experience. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. The back cushions have a flap at the back for easy attachment to the backrests. Glass tabletop: The outdoor table's top is made from strong and durable tempered glass, making it easy to clean with a damp cloth and adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Chair: . Colour: Beige . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Sitting dimensions: 57 x 60 x 93/110 cm (W x D x H) . Lying down dimensions: 57 x 113 x 83 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 47 x 50 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 43.5 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64.5 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Plastic adjustable feet . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Table: . Glass colour: Black . Table colour: Beige . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, tempered glass . Dimensions: 190 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Cushion: . Colour: Cream white . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Seat cushion dimensions: 84 x 48 x 4 cm (W x D x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 65 x 48 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 8 x Reclining garden chair . 1 x Table . 8 x Back cushion . 8 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover

