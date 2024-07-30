3 Piece Garden Dining Set Anthracite Steel

This trendy garden dining set, featuring an elegant and contemporary design, is a perfect choice for relaxing in your garden. Sturdy material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating and e-coating on steel create a protective layer against wear and corrosion. Stable frame: The powder-coated and e-coated steel frame ensures the dining set's sturdiness and stability. Adjustable and foldable function: The backrests of the dining chairs are adjustable in 6 positions as per your comfort. You can fold them away to save space when not in use. Practical table: The sturdy tabletop of the dining table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Elegant legs: The curved legs of the garden dining table create an air of elegance while ensuring stability. Mesh design: The outdoor dining table with a mesh design looks simple and timeless and is suitable for balconies, porches, gardens, patios, etc. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Steel (treated with e-coating and powder coating) . Table: . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 72.5 cm (L x W x H) . Garden reclining chair: . Dimensions (when unfolded): 56 x (61-94) x (82-102) cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (when folded): 56 x 86 x 14 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 46 x 40 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 41 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 61-65 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Garden reclining chair