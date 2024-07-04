7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set PVC Rattan Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This outdoor dining set contains 1 table with glass top and 6 armchairs. The dining furniture set with a stylish design and a durable steel frame makes it a perfect choice for your outdoor living space. The simplistic elegance of this dining set will make your everyday dinners special. As the furniture set is made of PVC rattan, it is weather-resistant. Additionally, this garden dining set features a powder-coated steel frame, which makes the table and chairs stable and durable. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PVC rattan, powder-coated steel, glass . Table dimensions: 150 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 53 x 57 x 77 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 42 cm . Seat depth: 45 cm . Seat height from the ground: 39 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Armchair

This outdoor dining set contains 1 table with glass top and 6 armchairs. The dining furniture set with a stylish design and a durable steel frame makes it a perfect choice for your outdoor living space. The simplistic elegance of this dining set will make your everyday dinners special. As the furniture set is made of PVC rattan, it is weather-resistant. Additionally, this garden dining set features a powder-coated steel frame, which makes the table and chairs stable and durable. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PVC rattan, powder-coated steel, glass . Table dimensions: 150 x 80 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 53 x 57 x 77 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 42 cm . Seat depth: 45 cm . Seat height from the ground: 39 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 63 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Armchair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.