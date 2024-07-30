5 Piece Garden Dining Set Brown

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! The dinner table is made of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, which makes it stable, durable and easy to maintain. Featuring a powder-coated steel frame covered with weather-resistant PE rattan, these dining chairs are sturdy and easy to clean. The outdoor chairs are lightweight and can be stacked to save space when not in use. Important note: We recommend covering the dining set during rain, snow and frost for its best service to last. Important information - Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 85 x 85 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Brown . Material: PE (polyethylene) rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 55.5 x 53.5 x 95 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 34 cm . Seat depth: 43 cm . Seat height from the ground: 44 cm . Armrest height from the ground from the ground: 64 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 4 x Chair