3 Piece Bistro Set Bamboo

Enjoy a cup of coffee or have a chat with your family and friends in the garden, backyard, or on the balcony with this bistro set! Durable and long-lasting: As a natural material, bamboo boasts good breathability and a low odour. These qualities make the garden bistro set durable, water-resistant, and long-lasting. Foldable design: The outdoor bistro set can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Stable top: The stable top of the garden table is ideal for placing your drink or any other necessity you need close at hand. Comfortable seating experience: Featuring a backrest, the outdoor chair gives you the utmost comfort. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Folding garden table: . Material: Bamboo . Dimensions: 55 x 55 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Folding garden chair: . Material: Bamboo with a natural finish . Dimensions (each): 46 x 66 x 99 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 43 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 130 kg . Cushion included: No . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Folding garden table . 2 x Folding garden chair