2 Piece Adirondack Garden Lounge Set Solid Wood Acacia

Enjoy your leisure time with this wooden garden lounge set in Adirondack style. Solid acacia wood: This Lounge set is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Comfortable seat experience: The high, slightly inclined backrest and wide armrests allow you to sit back comfortably while relaxing. Practical table: The coffee table is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Foldable design: The Adirondack bench can be easily folded away when not in use, for easy storage and transportation. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Garden bench: . Dimensions: 126 x 84 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 36 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 52 cm . Maximum load capacity(per seat): 110 kg . Coffee table: . Dimensions: 90 x 50 x 36 cm (L x W x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden bench . 1 x Coffee table