3 Piece Bistro Set Cast Aluminium Bronze

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

It is a great pleasure to chat with your friends or have a cup of tea or coffee while relaxing on this decorative yet functional bistro set. The chairs and table are made of weather-resistant cast aluminium, so you can enjoy the bistro set for many years to come. These garden chairs feature high backrests and seats with a hollow design. The ergonomically curved armrests can effectively relax your arms. The sturdy tabletop features beautiful patterns and is suitable for placing drinks, food and other essentials. This outdoor furniture set is perfect for morning brunches or long afternoon conversations. Important information - Colour: Bronze . Material: Cast aluminium . Dimensions of chair: 61 x 60 x 93 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions of table: 62 x 65 cm (Diameter x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden chair . 1 x Table

It is a great pleasure to chat with your friends or have a cup of tea or coffee while relaxing on this decorative yet functional bistro set. The chairs and table are made of weather-resistant cast aluminium, so you can enjoy the bistro set for many years to come. These garden chairs feature high backrests and seats with a hollow design. The ergonomically curved armrests can effectively relax your arms. The sturdy tabletop features beautiful patterns and is suitable for placing drinks, food and other essentials. This outdoor furniture set is perfect for morning brunches or long afternoon conversations. Important information - Colour: Bronze . Material: Cast aluminium . Dimensions of chair: 61 x 60 x 93 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions of table: 62 x 65 cm (Diameter x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden chair . 1 x Table

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.